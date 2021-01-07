Menu
2017 Lexus RX 350

102,479 KM

Details Features

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

F SPORT NAVI REAR VIEW CAM LKA PCS BSM ICS RCTA

2017 Lexus RX 350

F SPORT NAVI REAR VIEW CAM LKA PCS BSM ICS RCTA

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

102,479KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6418585
  Stock #: C094699
  VIN: 2T2BZMCAXHC094699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,479 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eli Motors

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

