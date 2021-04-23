Menu
2017 Lexus RX 350

91,976 KM

Details Description Features

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

F-SPORT 3 NAVI PANO ROOF HUD 360 CAMERA

2017 Lexus RX 350

F-SPORT 3 NAVI PANO ROOF HUD 360 CAMERA

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

91,976KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,976 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LEXUS RX 350 F SPORT 3 AWD. GREY ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. HUD 360 VIEW CAMERA. BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. POWER TILT AND TELESCOPE STEERING WHEEL. MEMORY SEATS. HEATED SEATS. POWER SEATS. POWER FOLDING SIDE VIEW MIRRORS. VENTILATED SEATS. POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF. REAR PASSENGERS HEATED SEATS. DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL. FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS. TINTED WINDOWS. BLUETOOTH. AUXILIARY. USB CONNECTOR. POWER TAILGATE. 20 INCH ALLOY WHEELS. MINT CONDITION.

Interested in this vehicle? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Visit our Website to get started at WWW.ELIMOTORS.CA/FINANCE-APPLICATION/. A representative from Eli Motors will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email tali@elimotors.ca or call us TOLL FREE today at 1 (866) 568-7040. Our Sales team is happy to help!



Eli Motors excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic.



Our Vehicle Certification is available for only $595.00 that includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified.



Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve:

- Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for $595.00

- Free Carfax History Report

- Certified In-house Mechanic

- Extended Warranties

- Financing with rates starting as low as 5.9% APR *Terms and Conditions Apply*

- We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference



Eli Motors takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 50 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are in North York, Ontario at 4490 Chesswood Drive, Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

