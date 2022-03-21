$42,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus RX 350
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8968873
- VIN: 2T2BZMCAXHC104907
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
2017 Lexus RX 350, a Great Choice for a Family 5 Seat SUV !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2017 Lexus RX 350 comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 295 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR TVS, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: "The 2017 Lexus RX is a very good luxury midsize SUV. It has an elegant interior, a smooth ride, and an excellent predicted reliability rating. Add to that its below-average projected ownership costs, and it’s not hard to understand the RX’s appeal. For its combination of quality and value, we named it our 2017 Best Luxury 2-Row SUV for the Money," (cars.usnews.com).
"Comfort, quality and a carlike driving experience are key strengths of the 2017 Lexus RX 350... it's impeccably crafted and boldly styled. The RX is a smart pick if you're looking for a well-rounded luxury crossover," (edumunds.com).
Driving aids include: REAR CROSS TRAFFIC DETECTION, BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, LANE KEEP ASSIST, HEADS UP DISPLAY, and ALL WHEEL DRIVE.
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
