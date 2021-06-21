Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus RX 450h

129,753 KM

Details Description Features

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus RX 450h

2017 Lexus RX 450h

F-SPORT 3 NAVI PANO ROOF 360 VIEW CAM HUD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus RX 450h

F-SPORT 3 NAVI PANO ROOF 360 VIEW CAM HUD

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

  1. 1627329703
  2. 1627329725
  3. 1627329727
  4. 1627329727
  5. 1627329727
  6. 1627329727
  7. 1627329727
  8. 1627329727
  9. 1627329764
  10. 1627329766
  11. 1627329765
  12. 1627329765
  13. 1627329784
  14. 1627329784
  15. 1627329837
  16. 1627329838
  17. 1627329838
  18. 1627329838
  19. 1627329838
  20. 1627329881
  21. 1627329882
  22. 1627329882
  23. 1627330255
  24. 1627330255
  25. 1627330255
  26. 1627330255
  27. 1627330255
  28. 1627330255
  29. 1627330255
  30. 1627330255
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

129,753KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7398341
  • Stock #: HC009469
  • VIN: 2T2BGMCA0HC009469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,753 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LEXUS RX 450 HYBRID. F-SPORT 3. AWD. BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. 360 DEGREE VIEW CAMERA. MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM. PANORAMIC POWER SUNROOF. WITH POWER SUNSHADE. BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM. LANE KEEP ASSIST. PRE COLLISION SYSTEM ALERTS. RSTA. WIRELESS CHARGING. HEADS UP DISPLAY. POWER FOLDING SIDE VIEW MIRRORS. HEATED SEATS. VENTILATED SEATS. MEMORY SEATS. REAR POWER TILT SEATS. REAR HEATED SEATS. TINTED WINDOWS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS. ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL. BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY. USB CONNECTOR. AUXILIARY. 20 INCH ALLOY WHEELS. MINT CONDITION. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eli Motors

2019 Lexus RX RX 350...
 70,627 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2013 Lexus RX 350 SP...
 158,492 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2011 Volvo XC70 T6 L...
 173,326 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eli Motors

Eli Motors

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-6135

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory