**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, REMOTE START, REMOTE TRUNK, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, WOOD TRIMS, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, TRACTION CONTROL, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, INTELLIGENT AWD, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2017 Lincoln MKX

71,233 KM

Details Description

$25,987

+ tax & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKX

Reserve|AWD|NAV|WOOD|PANOROOF|LEATHER|AMBIENT|+++

12553919

2017 Lincoln MKX

Reserve|AWD|NAV|WOOD|PANOROOF|LEATHER|AMBIENT|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$25,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,233KM
VIN 2LMPJ8LR9HBL24773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6515
  • Mileage 71,233 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, REMOTE START, REMOTE TRUNK, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, WOOD TRIMS, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, TRACTION CONTROL, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, INTELLIGENT AWD, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-XXXX

1-877-464-0622

$25,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2017 Lincoln MKX