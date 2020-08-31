Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lincoln MKX

58,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2017 Lincoln MKX

2017 Lincoln MKX

AWD RESERVE - ACC|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP|NAVI|BACKUP

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lincoln MKX

AWD RESERVE - ACC|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP|NAVI|BACKUP

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5789361
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8LP0HBL10128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kms, One Owner, No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=xRDVgBwjCaS9m47WMsPFjiFQxcSUH6%2fX

2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve 2.7T V6 AWD Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.

All In Price: $32,995  + HST & Licensing

Odometer: 58,000 KM

Features - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Remote Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, 360 Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Alert, Intelligent AWD, Pre-Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Parallel Park Out, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Audio, Power Trunk, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226


At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Same-Day delivery is available on all vehicles, conditions apply. We strive for our customers to drive their dream vehicle at an affordable cost.

Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)
All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply
Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.

Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!

SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY

Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you:
1)Ontario Safety Certification
2)CARFAX (full vehicle history)
3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty

Business Hours: (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2015 Subaru BRZ M/T ...
 70,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac Escala...
 24,000 KM
$64,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Pilot TOU...
 149,800 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory