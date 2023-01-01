Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Maserati Ghibli

79,500 KM

Details Description Features

$35,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2017 Maserati Ghibli

2017 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4 3.0L

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4 3.0L

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

  1. 1689605335
  2. 1689605337
  3. 1689605339
  4. 1689605341
  5. 1689605343
  6. 1689605346
  7. 1689605348
  8. 1689605350
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10189902
  • VIN: ZAM57RTA0H1205734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 maserati gibli sQ4

fully certify 

low km 79000 km

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motors

2017 Maserati Ghibli...
 79,500 KM
$35,950 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic 4dr...
 175,678 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic 4dr...
 190,524 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory