2017 Maserati Ghibli

67,671 KM

Details Description

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2017 Maserati Ghibli

2017 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4|404HP|NAV|HARMANKARDON|360CAM|BROWN LEATHER|+

2017 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4|404HP|NAV|HARMANKARDON|360CAM|BROWN LEATHER|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,671KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6502018
  • Stock #: J4255
  • VIN: ZAM57RTL3H1235912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # J4255
  • Mileage 67,671 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** SQ4 AWD! 404 HORSEPOWER! ROARING EXHAUST! HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! ITALIAN LUXURY FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING HIGH QUALITY CARAMEL BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUTO HIGH BEAM ASSIST, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING WITH ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH LANESENSE, AM/FM/SATELLITE, PREMIUM MASERATI ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, SPORT MODE, PADDLE SHIFTERS, SPORT MODE, ANALOG CLOCK, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

