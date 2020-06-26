+ taxes & licensing
416-766-6226
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=rfKM2f3T1OXGG4bajw54iUuHIbSH8Jsu
2017 Maserati Levante S 3.0L Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.
Black on Black Colour Combination w/ Factory Balance Warranty Until 2021
All In Price: $68,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 32,000 KM
Features - Driver Assistance Package, Leather, Keyless Entry with Push Start, Backup Camera, Front Camera, 360 Camera, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Front Collision Warning with Active Braking, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Active Parking Sensors, Surround View Camera, Harman Kardon Sound System, Sport Mode with Valvetronic Adjustable Sport Exhaust, Adjustable Sport Suspension, Adjustable Air Ride Suspension, ICE Mode, Off-Road Mode, Paddle Shifters, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Front Heated and Cooling Seats, Leather/Wood Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Trunk, Power Windows, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More
Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6