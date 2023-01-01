2017 Mazda CX-3

$14,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 3 , 7 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10480929

10480929 Stock #: 6603

6603 VIN: JM1DKDB78H0155291

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 193,791 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Safety brake pedal system Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer rear window defogger Front Floor Mats Cargo Area Light Cloth Upholstery Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Cloth door trim Front assist handle Dual Vanity Mirrors Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Intermittent rear wiper Variable intermittent front wipers Black window trim Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Mechanical Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start 4.33 Axle Ratio Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Rearview Camera System Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Dual Tip Exhaust Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Multi-function display Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments Hill holder control 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER TACHOMETER GAUGE 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING VOICE OPERATED PHONE 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP 100 AMPS ALTERNATOR AHA INTERNET RADIO APP MAZDA CONNECT INFOTAINMENT DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS URETHANE PARKING BRAKE TRIM ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.