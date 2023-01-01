Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

100,977 KM

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C63 S AMG EDITION 1|V8BITURBO|MODIFIED|UNDERGLOW|+

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C63 S AMG EDITION 1|V8BITURBO|MODIFIED|UNDERGLOW|+

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,977KM
Used
  • Stock #: M5269A
  • VIN: WDDWJ8HB1HF407352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG EDITION 1, MODIFIED V8 BITURBO ENGINE, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, MODIFIED EXHAUST, YELLOW UNDERGLOW, YELLOW AMG BRAKE CALIPERS, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, REAR SPOILER, CARBON MIRRORS, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, DTR+ STEERING ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN RARE MATTE GRAY PAINT WITH YELLOW STRIPES ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, YELLOW CROSS STITCHED AMG LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, PRE SAFE BRAKE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, INTERNET, CD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM BLACK AND YELLOW AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, LARGE SUNROOF, YELLOW ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI SUSPENSION MODES, MULTI TRANSMISSION MODES, MULTI EXHAUST MODES, MULTI ESP MODES, IWC ANALOG CLOCK, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

