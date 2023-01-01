Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

83,000 KM

Details Features

$27,880

+ tax & licensing
$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10442556
  • Stock #: 154160
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB2HU185808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154160
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

