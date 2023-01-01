$27,880+ tax & licensing
$27,880
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC Sedan
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
$27,880
+ taxes & licensing
83,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10442556
- Stock #: 154160
- VIN: 55SWF4KB2HU185808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 154160
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
