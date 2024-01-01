2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
**WINTER SPECIAL!** COUPE FEATURING : AMG PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, COLLISION PREVENTION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, AM, FM, INTERNET, CD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, LARGE SUNROOF, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, PUSH TO START, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

69,644 KM

Details Description

$29,597

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300|4MATIC|COUPE|AMGPKG|NAV|LED|LEATHER|SUNROOF|+

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300|4MATIC|COUPE|AMGPKG|NAV|LED|LEATHER|SUNROOF|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 10936124
  2. 10936124
  3. 10936124
  4. 10936124
  5. 10936124
  6. 10936124
  7. 10936124
  8. 10936124
  9. 10936124
  10. 10936124
  11. 10936124
  12. 10936124
  13. 10936124
  14. 10936124
  15. 10936124
  16. 10936124
  17. 10936124
  18. 10936124
  19. 10936124
  20. 10936124
  21. 10936124
  22. 10936124
  23. 10936124
Contact Seller

$29,597

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
69,644KM
Used
VIN WDDWJ4KB1HF425545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # N5681
  • Mileage 69,644 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** COUPE FEATURING : AMG PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, COLLISION PREVENTION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, AM, FM, INTERNET, CD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, LARGE SUNROOF, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, PUSH TO START, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|HEATEDSEATS|HEATEDSETEERING| for sale in North York, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|HEATEDSEATS|HEATEDSETEERING| 87,462 KM $24,597 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD|ALLOYS|HEATEDSEATS|BACKUPCAM|SPORTMODE|ECO| for sale in North York, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD|ALLOYS|HEATEDSEATS|BACKUPCAM|SPORTMODE|ECO| 74,430 KM $23,987 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD|SUPERCREW|ECOBOOST|NAV|BOAUDIO|360CAM|+ for sale in North York, ON
2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD|SUPERCREW|ECOBOOST|NAV|BOAUDIO|360CAM|+ 112,044 KM $37,987 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,597

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class