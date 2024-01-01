Menu
FINISHED ON BLUE ON WHITE, EQUIPPED  WITH FACTORY NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO , AMBIENT LIGHT, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, PARK ASSIST, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST. PLEASE CALL TO BOOK APPOINTMENT,

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

89,000 KM

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDWJ4KB2HF349446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED ON BLUE ON WHITE, EQUIPPED  WITH FACTORY NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO , AMBIENT LIGHT, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, PARK ASSIST, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST. PLEASE CALL TO BOOK APPOINTMENT, 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-888-396-3393

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class