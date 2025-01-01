Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS!! ** <br/> ** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ==>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS GREY EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM WHITE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED //AMG SPORT PACKAGE! PANO GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, KEYLESS GO, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, POWER TAILGATE, & MUCH MUCH MORE !! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

145,724 KM

Details Description

$24,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

300 //AMG SPORT | BURMESTER | PANO | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
12892859

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

300 //AMG SPORT | BURMESTER | PANO | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

  1. 12892859
  2. 12892859
  3. 12892859
  4. 12892859
  5. 12892859
  6. 12892859
  7. 12892859
  8. 12892859
  9. 12892859
  10. 12892859
  11. 12892859
  12. 12892859
  13. 12892859
  14. 12892859
  15. 12892859
  16. 12892859
  17. 12892859
  18. 12892859
  19. 12892859
  20. 12892859
  21. 12892859
  22. 12892859
  23. 12892859
  24. 12892859
  25. 12892859
  26. 12892859
  27. 12892859
  28. 12892859
  29. 12892859
  30. 12892859
  31. 12892859
  32. 12892859
  33. 12892859
  34. 12892859
  35. 12892859
  36. 12892859
  37. 12892859
  38. 12892859
  39. 12892859
  40. 12892859
  41. 12892859
Contact Seller

$24,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,724KM
VIN 55SWF4KB1HU201609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # A86E8E
  • Mileage 145,724 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS!! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


==>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS GREY EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM WHITE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED //AMG SPORT PACKAGE! PANO GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, KEYLESS GO, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, POWER TAILGATE, & MUCH MUCH MORE !! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 300 //AMG SPORT | BURMESTER | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 300 //AMG SPORT | BURMESTER | PANO | LOADED 145,724 KM $24,985 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN | 5.7 V8 | UPGRADED for sale in North York, ON
2016 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN | 5.7 V8 | UPGRADED 193,922 KM $16,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT | ALPINE SOUND | BACK UP CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT | ALPINE SOUND | BACK UP CAMERA 92,180 KM $27,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-938-XXXX

(click to show)

647-938-6825

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class