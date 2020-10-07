2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
647-633-3299
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
647-633-3299
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2017 MERCEDES C43 AMG | COUPE | 362HP | NAVIGATION | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | RED SAFRTY BELT | BACKUP CAMERA | DISTRONIC PLUS | ATONOMOUS CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | PARK ASSIST | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE.
Power, Presence, Luxury is what you get when you enter this beautiful 2017 Mercedes-Benz C43 Coupe. AMG 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo engine producing 362HP. 9-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters. This package takes you from 0-100 km in real quick time. The special red safety belt, AMG exterior upgrades, black 19" multi-spoke AMG wheels will have people turning heads. Dynamic Select Drive, COMAND Navigation System, Crisp Backup Camera with Parking Sensors - all displayed on a 7" screen. Premium Package adds a Panoramic Roof and Burmeister Sound System great for music lovers. Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, full leather of course. Climate Control comes as standard, HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity. Memory Seats. Dynamic Drive Mode and Suspension Mode adjustment. For safety this C43 Coupe comes standard with Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags.
TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!
WINTER IS COMING!
ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!
AND APPLY FOR FINANCING
CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.
$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.
AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,
Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..
we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through
the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.
Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with
one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere
between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,
conditions and the lowest payment available!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6