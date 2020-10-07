Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

31,972 KM

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 w/Nav Burmester B/U Camera Blind spot SunR

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 w/Nav Burmester B/U Camera Blind spot SunR

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

31,972KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6206799
  • Stock #: 1425389130
  • VIN: wddwj6eb8hf547990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 31,972 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES C43 AMG | COUPE | 362HP  | NAVIGATION | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | RED SAFRTY BELT | BACKUP CAMERA | DISTRONIC PLUS | ATONOMOUS CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | PARK ASSIST | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE.

Power, Presence, Luxury is what you get when you enter this beautiful 2017 Mercedes-Benz C43 Coupe. AMG 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo engine producing 362HP. 9-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters. This package takes you from 0-100 km in real quick time. The special red safety belt, AMG exterior upgrades, black 19" multi-spoke AMG wheels will have people turning heads. Dynamic Select Drive, COMAND Navigation System, Crisp Backup Camera with Parking Sensors - all displayed on a 7" screen. Premium Package adds a Panoramic Roof and Burmeister Sound System great for music lovers. Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, full leather of course. Climate Control comes as standard, HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity. Memory Seats. Dynamic Drive Mode and Suspension Mode adjustment. For safety this C43 Coupe comes standard with Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags.

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

WINTER IS COMING!
ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.

 

 

 

AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc.. 

we do not have any hidden fees,  All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.

 

Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Blind Spot

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

