2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

74,000 KM

$27,488

$27,488

C 300 4MATIC | PREMIUM SPORT | LED | PRICE TO SELL

C 300 4MATIC | PREMIUM SPORT | LED | PRICE TO SELL

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

$27,488

74,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6311526
  Stock #: 9141
  VIN: 55swf4kb3hu189141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 9141
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Is Loaded Dark Blue Exterior on Black Interior With A Premium Package, Sport Package, Static LED Headlights, And A Heated Steering Wheel


Packages Include Rear View Camera, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Storage Package, Panoramic Sunroof, 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, And More


No documentation No hidden fees. Financing and warranty available on all vehicles.all automobiles can easily be financed. Be it a Student; New Immigrants; Bad credit; Low score. Auto finance is - a no problem! Financing fee is applicable. Warranty; We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!Auto  Epix   Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL :416-748-1888 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Auto Epix   will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.  Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday By appointment


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

