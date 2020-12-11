Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

32,793 KM

Details Description

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

C300|COUPE|4MATIC|CARDINAL RED|NAV|AMG ALLOYS|+++

Location

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

32,793KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6363764
  • Stock #: H4238
  • VIN: WDDWJ4KBXHF537941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Hyacinth Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # H4238
  • Mileage 32,793 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** HIGHLY EQUIPPED, RARE COLOR, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DESIGNO CARDINAL RED ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, SAFETYTECH, ESP, COLLISION PREVENTION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, AM/FM/INTERNET RADIO, AMG ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, POWER SUNROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

