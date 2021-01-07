2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo dvd player Bluetooth Digital clock Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System BACKUP CAMERA Entertainment System Center Arm Rest Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.