2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 1 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8577032

8577032 Stock #: P5744

P5744 VIN: 55SWF4KB0HU220474

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 54,155 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.