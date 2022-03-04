$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Golden Mile Chrysler
416-759-4137
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Location
Golden Mile Chrysler
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
416-759-4137
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
54,155KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8577032
- Stock #: P5744
- VIN: 55SWF4KB0HU220474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 54,155 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop Online & We Will Deliver Your Vehicle To You!
Vehicle Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Golden Mile Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Golden Mile Chrysler
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8