2017 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

416-638-8132
***ACCIDENT FREE, ONE OWNER, ONTARIO VEHICLE*** FINANCE WITH $2000 DOWN AT 4.99% ONLY $580 BI-WEEKLY 84 MONTH OPEN LOAN O.A.C NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS*** Obsidian Black Metallic on Two-Tone Red & Black Nappa Leather with AMG PERFORMANCE Seats, 4.0L, V8 Twin-Turbo, AMG-S Model, 503HP, Convertible, CARBON INTERIOR PACKAGE, LOADED with Heads-Up Display, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera Package, Upgraded Burmester Premium Sound System, Valvetronic Adjustable Sport Exhaust, Distronic/Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver's Assistance Package with DTR+ Steering Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Assistance Graphic & Attention Assist, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, LED Headlights, AMG Wheels with Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Power Heated Memory Seats, AMG Leather & Alcantara Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Keyless Go with Push Button Start, ECO Stop/Start Mode, Adjustable AMG Sport Suspension, Adjustable Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual & Race Drive Modes, Adjustable Ambient Lighting, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, CD Player, SD & USB Inputs, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry. An additional cost of $599 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 3 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.
