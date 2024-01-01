Menu
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, ESP, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, WOOD TRIMS, AM, FM, INTERNET, CD, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

105,501 KM

Details Description

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250|4MATIC|AMGPKG|NAV|LEATHER|WOOD|AMBIENT|+++

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250|4MATIC|AMGPKG|NAV|LEATHER|WOOD|AMBIENT|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,501KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB7HN487660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Calcite White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5818A
  • Mileage 105,501 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, ESP, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, WOOD TRIMS, AM, FM, INTERNET, CD, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class