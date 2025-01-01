Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

182,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 // 4MATIC // FULLY CERTIFIED

12290649

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 // 4MATIC // FULLY CERTIFIED

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wddsj4gb3hn436575

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

SAFE CAR, SMART BUY

 

 

BUY WE PROMISE UNBEATABLE PRICES WITH NO HIDDEN FEE!

 

 

--- FULLY CERTIFIED

--- 4Matic

--- Black on Black

--- Navigation, Bluetooth

--- Leather, Heated Seat, Camera

--- Blind spot

--- Auto start

--- Automatic

--- Safety Certification Included in the Asking Price

--- 3/Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

 

WHY CHOOSE US?

 

 

///   WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!

///   Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!


///   3-Year Warranty & Financing Available


///   No Extra Fees: Certification is included!

 

 

---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!

 

---- We're located at 311-1275 Finch West, North York, ON M3J 0L5, at Keele and Finch.

 

 

Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!

 

As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.

 

Serving Customers Across Ontario

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Best Auto Collection

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Auto Collection

(437) 422-9465

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class