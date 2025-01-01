2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Menu
Special Finance Price: $14,999 | Cash Price: $16,499

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC - AMG Package, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist, Active Brake Assist, Harman Kardon Sound System, Heated Seats, Power Memory Seats Driver, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 172,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

172,000 KM

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC - AMG PKG|PANOROOF|NAVIGATION|BLINDSPOT|CAMERA

12652746

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC - AMG PKG|PANOROOF|NAVIGATION|BLINDSPOT|CAMERA

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,000KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB3HN485453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
Comfort Ride Suspension
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
3.46 Axle Ratio
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection -inc: ECO start/stop function

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

height adjustment
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Fore/Aft Movement
Wheels: 17 10-Spoke
Cushion Extension and Cushion Tilt
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class