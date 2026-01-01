2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

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<p>Looking for a touch of luxury and performance? Feast your eyes on this sleek, black 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250, available now at MA Capital Automotive. This stunning sedan boasts a refined beige interior that perfectly complements its sporty exterior. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, this CLA 250 promises a smooth and confident driving experience, perfect for navigating Canadian roads in any season. This beauty has 193,000km on the odometer, ready to deliver many more miles of driving pleasure.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine, providing a balance of efficiency and spirited performance. The CLA 250 is a four-door sedan, offering practicality without sacrificing style. This is a car that makes a statement, blending Mercedes-Benzs renowned craftsmanship with a modern, eye-catching design. Dont miss the opportunity to experience the elegance and driving dynamics of this impressive vehicle. Visit MA Capital Automotive today and discover the luxury that awaits!</p><p>Here are some of the standout features of this 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250:</p><ul><li><strong>Sporty All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Beige Interior:</strong> Experience premium comfort and style every time you drive.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with a timeless and sophisticated aesthetic.</li><li><strong>Responsive 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Enjoy a perfect blend of performance and fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless shifting for a smooth and enjoyable ride.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

193,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

Watch This Vehicle
13992930

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

Location

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

647-612-4080

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
193,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDSJ4GB3HN425950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 425950
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a touch of luxury and performance? Feast your eyes on this sleek, black 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250, available now at MA Capital Automotive. This stunning sedan boasts a refined beige interior that perfectly complements its sporty exterior. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, this CLA 250 promises a smooth and confident driving experience, perfect for navigating Canadian roads in any season. This beauty has 193,000km on the odometer, ready to deliver many more miles of driving pleasure.

Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine, providing a balance of efficiency and spirited performance. The CLA 250 is a four-door sedan, offering practicality without sacrificing style. This is a car that makes a statement, blending Mercedes-Benz's renowned craftsmanship with a modern, eye-catching design. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the elegance and driving dynamics of this impressive vehicle. Visit MA Capital Automotive today and discover the luxury that awaits!

Here are some of the standout features of this 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250:

  • Sporty All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
  • Luxurious Beige Interior: Experience premium comfort and style every time you drive.
  • Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with a timeless and sophisticated aesthetic.
  • Responsive 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy a perfect blend of performance and fuel efficiency.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless shifting for a smooth and enjoyable ride.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
Comfort Ride Suspension
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
3.46 Axle Ratio
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection -inc: ECO start/stop function

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels: 17" 10-Spoke
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Extension and Cushion Tilt
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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MA Capital Automotive

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

Call Dealer

647-612-XXXX

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647-612-4080

Alternate Numbers
437-328-1010
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$13,988

+ taxes & licensing>

MA Capital Automotive

647-612-4080

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class