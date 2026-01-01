$13,988+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250
Location
MA Capital Automotive
1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5
647-612-4080
Certified
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 425950
- Mileage 193,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a touch of luxury and performance? Feast your eyes on this sleek, black 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250, available now at MA Capital Automotive. This stunning sedan boasts a refined beige interior that perfectly complements its sporty exterior. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, this CLA 250 promises a smooth and confident driving experience, perfect for navigating Canadian roads in any season. This beauty has 193,000km on the odometer, ready to deliver many more miles of driving pleasure.
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine, providing a balance of efficiency and spirited performance. The CLA 250 is a four-door sedan, offering practicality without sacrificing style. This is a car that makes a statement, blending Mercedes-Benz's renowned craftsmanship with a modern, eye-catching design. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the elegance and driving dynamics of this impressive vehicle. Visit MA Capital Automotive today and discover the luxury that awaits!
Here are some of the standout features of this 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250:
- Sporty All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
- Luxurious Beige Interior: Experience premium comfort and style every time you drive.
- Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with a timeless and sophisticated aesthetic.
- Responsive 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy a perfect blend of performance and fuel efficiency.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless shifting for a smooth and enjoyable ride.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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