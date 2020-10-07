Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

49,464 KM

AMG CLA 45

AMG CLA 45

Location

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

49,464KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6200568
  • Stock #: 16775
  • VIN: WDDSJ5CB7HN456257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,464 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC FINISH ON BLACK INTERIOR WITH RED STITCHING,EQUIPPED WITH SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE,SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION APPLE CARPLAY,SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION ANDROID AUTO,REAR-VIEW CAMERA,BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT,ACTIVE PARK ASSIST,MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STEERING. COL., MIRROR),AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL,PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF,SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO COMPLETE SYSTEM,ATTENTION ASSIST (DROWSINESS DETECTION),AMG DOUBLE-SPOKE WHEELS 19" ALL-ROUND,AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT,HARMAN KARDON SURROUND PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,SEAT HEATER FOR LEFT AND RIGHT FRONT SEATS,AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION,KEY LESS-GO PACKAGE, PUSH BUTTON START,FACTORY NAVIGATION, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM,AMG EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE,BREMBO BRAKES RED CALIPERS, REAR SPOILER, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT.

the same address for over 25 YEARS!! 

With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years!  We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE.

WE DO RESERVE THR RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCONFORTABLE WITH.

Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. 

We can’t wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!!

Visit us on Facebook at   

https://www.facebook.com/malibumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350   E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550,  GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA,  JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, AMG PACKAGES AVAILABLE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price.

WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT 

POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL 

APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION

http://www.malibumotors.ca/financing/application.htm

www.malibumotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

