2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$26,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8072179

8072179 Stock #: 6516681

6516681 VIN: WDDSJ4GB3HN451013

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

