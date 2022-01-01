2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $37,999 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 3 1 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8132590

8132590 Stock #: 17013

17013 VIN: WDDSJ5CB4HN446544

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 98,317 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

