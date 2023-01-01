2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,895 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9493930

9493930 Stock #: 9999

9999 VIN: WDDSJ5CB7HN420732

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.