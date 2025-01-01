Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 4MATIC - AMG Package, Distronic Plus w/ Steering Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Pre-Safe Brake, Attention Assist, Alloy Wheels, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Trunk, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Second Set of Winter Rims and Tires Included. 

Odometer: 118,000 KM.

Special Finance Price: $35,999 | Cash Price: $37,499

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

118,250 KM

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS550 4MATIC - AMG PKG|DISTRONIC|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP

12445714

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS550 4MATIC - AMG PKG|DISTRONIC|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Logo_NoBadges

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,250KM
VIN WDDLJ9BB5HA189768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,250 KM

Vehicle Description


Special Finance Price: $35,999 | Cash Price: $37,499

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 4MATIC - AMG Package, Distronic Plus w/ Steering Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Pre-Safe Brake, Attention Assist, Alloy Wheels, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Trunk, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Second Set of Winter Rims and Tires Included. 

Odometer: 118,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Mini Overhead Console
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

First Aid Kit
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
PRESAFE
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front
PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Voice Activation
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
aux audio input jack
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Door auto-latch
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

180 Amp Alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
80 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Additional Features

Radio data system
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
2.47 Axle Ratio
DVD Drive
Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps
100-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 4.6L 32V DOHC V8
Weatherband
External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory
Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
In-Dash Mounted 6-Disc CD
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Front Console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class