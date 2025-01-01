Menu
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS!! ** <br/> ** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS GREY EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, BEAUTIFUL PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, NAVIGATION, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, EASY ENTRY/EXIT, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

153,556 KM

Details Description

$24,985

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

| PREMIUM | BURMESTER | LOADED

12621540

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

| PREMIUM | BURMESTER | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$24,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,556KM
VIN WDDZF4KB6HA047864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 153,556 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


==>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS GREY EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, BEAUTIFUL PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, NAVIGATION, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, EASY ENTRY/EXIT, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

$24,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class