2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 RARE DESIGNO INT|AMG|DISTRONIC|HEADS UP|NAVI|360 CAM|LOADED

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

416-638-8132

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: 138811
  • VIN: WDDZF6GB7HA138811
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
***VERY RARE DESIGNO INTERIOR, ONE OWNER DIRECTLY FROM MERCEDES BENZ FINANCIAL CANADA*** FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN AT 4.99% ONLY $345 BI-WEEKLY 84 MONTH OPEN LOAN O.A.C. NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS*** Black Metallic on Beige DESIGNO Diamond Stitched Leather Interior, 3.0L, 6CYL Turbo, 4MATIC (AWD), DESIGNO INTERIOR PACKAGE, AMG Appearance Package, Loaded with Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Distronic Adaptive Cruise Control, Heads Up Display Driver’s Assistance Package with Parking Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, Traffic Sign Assist,  & Attention Assist, Massage Seats, Dynamic Seats, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, Burmester Premium Sound System, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Go with Push Button Start, LED Headlights, Alloy Wheels, Adjustable Ambient Lighting, Adjustable Individual, Sport, Sport +, Comfort & ECO Driving Modes, Paddle Shifters, Walnut Striped Interior Trim, ECO Stop/Start Mode, Power Heated & Cooled Ventilated Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Arm Rests, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, USB & SD Card Inputs, Power Closing Trunk, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry. All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $599, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 3 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

