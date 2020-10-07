2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
**FALL SPECIAL!** HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, MULTI VARIETY MASSAGE SEATS, LUMBAR SEAT ADJUST, DYNAMIC SEAT, HEATED SEATS,WOOD GRAIN INTERIOR TRIM, MULTI COLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, MULTIBEAM LED HEADLIGHTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HEADS UP DISPLAY, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, SAFETY TECH, ESP, CAM AND PARKING ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, AM/FM/SATELLITE/INTERNET/APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, POWER DUAL SUNROOF, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, MULTI DRIVE MODES, PANEL HEATING, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO. CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
