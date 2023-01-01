Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

100,254 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G550 | NAVI | MOONROOF | NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G550 | NAVI | MOONROOF | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

  1. 10613550
  2. 10613550
  3. 10613550
  4. 10613550
  5. 10613550
  6. 10613550
  7. 10613550
  8. 10613550
  9. 10613550
  10. 10613550
  11. 10613550
  12. 10613550
  13. 10613550
  14. 10613550
  15. 10613550
  16. 10613550
  17. 10613550
  18. 10613550
  19. 10613550
  20. 10613550
  21. 10613550
  22. 10613550
  23. 10613550
  24. 10613550
  25. 10613550
  26. 10613550
  27. 10613550
  28. 10613550
  29. 10613550
  30. 10613550
  31. 10613550
  32. 10613550
  33. 10613550
  34. 10613550
  35. 10613550
  36. 10613550
  37. 10613550
  38. 10613550
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
100,254KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10613550
  • Stock #: 71315A
  • VIN: WDCYC3KF7HX271227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 100,254 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT-AFTER VEHICLES MADE FROM MERCEDES**
**CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX VERIFIED**


ELEGANT JET BLACK ON PREMIUM BLACK INTERIOR COMES LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, MOONROOF, ADJUSTMENT DAMPING, BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, XENON LIGHTS, PARK ASSIST PARKTRONIC, ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC, WINDSHIELD HEATED, ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC, AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE, SPORT PACKAGE, PARKING PACKAGE, TRAILER HITCH, REMOVABLE, HEATED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, SMOKED GLASS REAR, AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!!


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2007 Mercedes-Benz S...
 173,956 KM
$13,485 + tax & lic
2013 Lexus RX PREMIU...
 199,847 KM
$16,985 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 5 Series Gr...
 165,307 KM
$19,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory