2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G550 | NAVI | MOONROOF | NO ACCIDENTS
100,254KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10613550
- Stock #: 71315A
- VIN: WDCYC3KF7HX271227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 100,254 KM
Vehicle Description
**CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX VERIFIED**
ELEGANT JET BLACK ON PREMIUM BLACK INTERIOR COMES LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, MOONROOF, ADJUSTMENT DAMPING, BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, XENON LIGHTS, PARK ASSIST PARKTRONIC, ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC, WINDSHIELD HEATED, ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC, AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE, SPORT PACKAGE, PARKING PACKAGE, TRAILER HITCH, REMOVABLE, HEATED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, SMOKED GLASS REAR, AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!!
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1