2017 Mercedes-Benz G550

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6
416-638-8132
+ taxes & licensing
***ACCIDENT FREE, ONE OWNER, G63 EXTERIOR PACKAGE*** FINANCE WITH $10000 DOWN AT 4.99% ONLY $895 BI-WEEKLY 84 MONTH OPEN LOAN O.A.C. NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS*** White on Upgraded DESIGNO Brown Perforated Leather Interior, 4.0L, V8, Twin-Turbo Engine, AMG Package, 4MATIC (AWD), DESIGNO Package, G63 E XTERIOR TRIM Package, FULLY LOADED with Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Distronic Plus/Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver's Assiatance Package with Blind Spot Assist, Assistance Graphic, 19inch AMG Wheels, Chrome Front Bull Bar, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, Heated & Cooled Ventilated Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Sunroof, ECO Auto Start/Stop Mode, Multiple Drive Modes, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, CD Player, Satellite Radio, iPod Integration, USB Input, Xenon Headlights, Running Boards (Side Step), Paddle Shifters, Homelink Garage Door Opener. All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $599, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 6 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6