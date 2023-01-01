Menu
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

116,113 KM

Details Description

$27,785

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Contact Seller

$27,785

+ taxes & licensing

116,113KM
Used
VIN WDC0G4KB2HF164211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 116,113 KM

Vehicle Description



>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **




Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

$27,785

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class