2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

115,570 KM

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
Auto Epix

416-546-1797

GLC300 |AMG |NAV |BACK UP |PANOROOF | PRICE TO SELL

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

Certified

115,570KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6817184
  • Stock #: 7739
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB7HF117739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,570 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mercedes Benz GLC-300 White Exterior on Black  Interior comes Featuring a 2.0L turbocharged Inline-4 producing 240HP, mated to 7-Speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.  COMAND Navigation System, Backup Camera with ParkAssist Sensors, Blindspot Assist, Panoramic Sunroof
 Heated Seats with Memory/Power function, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Power Tailgate
 Dual Zone Climate Control,ECO Start/Stop , if you looking for loaded GLC-300 you are more than welcome to Auto Epix our professional sales team is waiting to assist you . 


Ensuring our customers safety is our main goal here at Auto Epix! We ensure all of our cars get a 120 point safety inspection. All vehicles are inspected by our quality control team which and then is treated by our Covid-19 safety specialists. Every delivery must go through a vigorous sanitization procedure to ensure we follow all Covid-19 safety protocols. We have a 5 step procedure making sure that the car is 100% free of any sorts of germs and contamination. First it goes through an ozone treatment including all the vents. Second step is steam cleaning. Third step is wiping all knobs, door handles and buttons. Fourth step is applying the Microban germ killer product which prevents any left over germs for 24 hours. Last step is we cover the steering wheel and seats with a cover to ensure that there is no more human contact until delivery!


 Financing and warranty available on all vehicles. All automobiles can easily be financed. Be it a Student; New Immigrants; Bad credit; Low score. Auto finance is - a no problem! Financing fee is applicable. Warranty; We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!Auto  Epix   Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL :416-546-1797 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Auto Epix   will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.  Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

Auto Epix

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-546-XXXX

416-546-1797

