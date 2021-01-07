Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

78,000 KM

$25,498

+ tax & licensing
$25,498

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC 4dr GLA 250

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC 4dr GLA 250

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$25,498

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6541506
  Stock #: 153613
  VIN: WDCTG4GB7HJ339667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153613
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GLA250 AMG PKG FULLY LOADED 78000km
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LEASE RETURN

*NAVIGATION
*Sunroof
*HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
*MEMORY SEAT
*BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
*BACKUP CAMERA
*LEATHER
ONE OWNER CAR
NO accident ( CLEAN CARFAX )
Lease returned
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
.All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-518-4130
