Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

92,700 KM

Details Description Features

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

GLC 300 |ACCIDENT FREE|PREMIUM PACK|

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

GLC 300 |ACCIDENT FREE|PREMIUM PACK|

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

  1. 1678641649
  2. 1678641649
  3. 1678641649
  4. 1678641649
  5. 1678641649
  6. 1678641649
  7. 1678641651
  8. 1678641651
  9. 1678641651
  10. 1678641651
  11. 1678641650
  12. 1678641650
  13. 1678641650
  14. 1678641650
  15. 1678641650
  16. 1678641650
  17. 1678641650
  18. 1678641651
  19. 1678641650
  20. 1678641650
  21. 1678641651
  22. 1678641650
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
92,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9707395
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB9HV007409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300, now available at AA Canada Inc. This luxury SUV combines versatility, comfort, and advanced technology. Under the hood, it's powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, which is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel drive system provides exceptional handling and stability, making it an excellent choice for drivers who demand a capable and refined driving experience.

 

Inside, the GLC 300 offers a spacious and luxurious cabin, with premium materials and advanced technology features. The infotainment system includes a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 6-speaker audio system. This vehicle also comes with a range of advanced safety and driver assistance features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and a rearview camera.

 

Overall, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 is a versatile and luxurious SUV that offers exceptional performance, comfort, and technology. Visit AA Canada Inc today to test drive the GLC and experience its superior quality and performance firsthand.

 

AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.

 

WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $595

 

Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 33,924 KM
$36,980 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Crew C...
 41,616 KM
$37,980 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A3 4dr Sdn...
 81,410 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory