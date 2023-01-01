$29,980+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
GLC 300 |ACCIDENT FREE|PREMIUM PACK|
Location
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595
- VIN: WDC0G4KB9HV007409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300, now available at AA Canada Inc. This luxury SUV combines versatility, comfort, and advanced technology. Under the hood, it's powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, which is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel drive system provides exceptional handling and stability, making it an excellent choice for drivers who demand a capable and refined driving experience.
Inside, the GLC 300 offers a spacious and luxurious cabin, with premium materials and advanced technology features. The infotainment system includes a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 6-speaker audio system. This vehicle also comes with a range of advanced safety and driver assistance features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and a rearview camera.
Overall, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 is a versatile and luxurious SUV that offers exceptional performance, comfort, and technology. Visit AA Canada Inc today to test drive the GLC and experience its superior quality and performance firsthand.
AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.
WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $595
Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca
