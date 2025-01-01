Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED!

GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PANO GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, COLLISION PREVENTION, KEYLESS GO, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, POWER TAILGATE, & MUCH MUCH MORE !!

CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.

WARRANTY: We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms.

TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
(647) 938-6825

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

59,562 KM

$26,985

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

| PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED

12925367

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

| PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,562KM
VIN WDC0G4KB7HF168187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
$26,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class