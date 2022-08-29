Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

112,223 KM

Details Description Features

$68,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$68,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG LEATHER PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG LEATHER PANO ROOF

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

Sale

$68,888

+ taxes & licensing

112,223KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9231682
  • VIN: 4JGED7FB4HA076298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,223 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT RUNNING CONDITION.  HAS MAT BLACK WRAP.  $999 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Motors Canada

2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 112,223 KM
$68,888 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Highland...
 135,211 KM
$29,950 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 145,955 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic

Email Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory