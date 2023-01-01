Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

96,851 KM

Details Features

$73,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$73,980

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 63 S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 63 S

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

  1. 1681312914
  2. 1681312915
  3. 1681312915
  4. 1681312914
  5. 1681312914
  6. 1681312914
  7. 1681312920
  8. 1681312920
  9. 1681312920
  10. 1681312919
  11. 1681312919
  12. 1681312919
  13. 1681312917
  14. 1681312919
  15. 1681312917
  16. 1681312918
  17. 1681312919
  18. 1681312918
  19. 1681312918
  20. 1681312919
  21. 1681312919
  22. 1681312920
  23. 1681312917
  24. 1681312919
  25. 1681312917
  26. 1681312917
  27. 1681312916
  28. 1681312919
  29. 1681312920
  30. 1681312919
  31. 1681312920
  32. 1681312920
  33. 1681312920
  34. 1681312920
  35. 1681312920
  36. 1681312920
  37. 1681312920
  38. 1681312920
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$73,980

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
96,851KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9824596
  • VIN: 4JGED7FB0HA080350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,851 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

2015 Land Rover Rang...
 169,123 KM
$31,980 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 96,851 KM
$73,980 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A7 Progres...
 55,122 KM
$58,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory