<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Experience luxury and performance with this stunning 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450, featuring exceptionally low mileage and meticulously maintained in outstanding condition. Experience luxury and performance with this stunning 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450, featuring exceptionally low mileage and meticulously maintained in outstanding condition. Finished in elegant Designo Diamond White Metallic with a refined Saddle Brown leather interior, this SUV also includes the AMG Styling Package with a sporty front spoiler and side skirts for an enhanced look.

We appreciate your patience as we prepare and detail this vehicle to ensure it meets our customers satisfaction. 

Call us at (416) 636-7776 or send us an email to book your exclusive viewing before it hits the market. 

We finance all types of credit. 
Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/
To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. OAC.*High risk rates vary. 
You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

Auto Rev Inc.
4457B Chesswood Dr
& 4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2 

T: (416)636-7776
EMAIL: autorevinc@gmail.com 

Hours of Operation
Weekdays 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturdays  10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

84,000 KM

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 450 - LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT

12770267

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 450 - LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 4JGDF6EE5HA892559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking
AMG STYLING PACKAGE- FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS