$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS 450
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8494976
- Stock #: 17054
- VIN: 4JGDF6EE7HA780703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 122,692 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT,ACTIVE PARK ASSIST,ELECTRICALLY ADJUSTABLE RIGHT DRIVER SEAT W MEMORY,INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR MIRROR,AUTOMATICALLY DIMMING,COLLIS.WARN. SYS. W/ ACTIVE BRAKE INTERV. FCW STOP,MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STRG. COL., MIRROR),LEATHER STEERING WHEEL AND LEATHER GEAR SHIFT KNOB,KNEE AIRBAG, SUN BLINDS IN REAR DOOR LH AND RH,CUP HOLDER, TEMPERATURE-CONTROLLED,PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,360°-CAMERA,SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO COMPLETE SYSTEM,DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS,AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT,HARMEN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM,PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,DARK TINTED GLASS,THIRD SEAT ROW, ELECTRICALLY FOLD-ABLE,ELECTRIC FOLDING 2ND SEAT ROW,21" AMG DOUBLE-SPOKE WHEELS ALL-ROUND,ELEC. SIDE WINDOWS,REAR SEAT BENCH HEATING LEFT AND RIGHT,SEAT HEATER FOR LEFT AND RIGHT FRONT SEATS,POWER CLOSING SYSTEM,KEYLESS - GO,AUTOMATIC REAR-END DOOR,KEYLESS START,AMG LINE EXTERIOR/AMG,SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR,PARKING PACKAGE,FRONT MEMORY PACKAGE,MIRRORS PACKAGE,FACTORY NAVIGATION, AMBIENT LIGHT PACKAGE, POWER TAIL GATE, TOW PACKAGE, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST.
PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT.
PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT.

WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
