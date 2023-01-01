Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

106,010 KM

Details Description

$63,987

+ tax & licensing
$63,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS63 AMG|4MATIC|V8BITURBO|7PASS|MASSAGE|NAV|360|+

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS63 AMG|4MATIC|V8BITURBO|7PASS|MASSAGE|NAV|360|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$63,987

+ taxes & licensing

106,010KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9747775
  • Stock #: M5217
  • VIN: 4JGDF7FE0HA785889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5217
  • Mileage 106,010 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : HANDCRAFTED AMG V8 BITURBO ENGINE, 4MATIC AWD, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, MULTI MASSAGE SEATS, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, 7 PASSENGER AMG STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED CUPHOLDER, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ASSISTANCE GRAPHIC, DTR+ STEERING ASSIST, PRE SAFE BRAKE, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, APPLECARPLAY, INTERNET, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, POWER FOLDING SEATS, WINDOW SHADES, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI TERRAIN MODES, MULTI SUSPENSION MODES, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

