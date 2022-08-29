$33,999+ tax & licensing
Dynasty Auto Selection
416-645-0196
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Premium Navigation “/Leather/7 Pass
Location
Dynasty Auto Selection
2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3
416-645-0196
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995
90,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9235744
- Stock #: Vdf555
- VIN: WD4BG2EE4H3280168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
3rd Row Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Dynasty Auto Selection
2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3