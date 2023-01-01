2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINISHED IN DIAMOND WHITE - METALLIC PAINT  ON EXCLUSIVE LEATHER - BEIGE, EQUIPPED WITH ACTIVE PARK ASSIST,ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST,ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST,DISTRONIC PLUS CROSS SUPPORT,MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STEERING. COL., MIRROR),ELECTRIC ROLLER SUN BLINDS IN REAR DOOR LH AND RH,FRONT SEAT CLIMATE CONTROL,REAR SEAT CLIMATE CONTROL,PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,FRONT VIEW DISPLAY (HEAD-UP DISPLAY),SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO COMPLETE SYSTEM,ROLLER BLIND, ELECTRIC, FOR REAR WINDOW,HEAT INSULATING+IR REFLECTG.SAFETY GLASS ALL-ROUND,AMG 20 SPOKED WHEELS WITH MIXED TIRES,AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT,SENSORS FOR TRUNK LID OPENING/CLOSING,REAR COMFORT SEAT HEATER,KEY LESS - GO,AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION,AIR QUALITY PACKAGE,EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE,CHAUFFEUR PACKAGE WITH MEMORY FUNCTION, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BRAKE CALIPERS PAINTED RED,FACTORY NAVIGATION, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, LOADED CLEAN CARFAX REPORT. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT </p><p>FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years! We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE. WE DO RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITH. Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. We cant wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!! Visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/...bumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350 E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550, GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA, JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price. WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION http://www.malibumotors.c...application.htm www.malibumotors.ca</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

84,495 KM

Details Description Features

$73,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S63 AMG

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S63 AMG

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1702660557
  2. 1702660556
  3. 1702660557
  4. 1702660556
  5. 1702660556
  6. 1702660556
  7. 1702660556
  8. 1702660556
  9. 1702660556
  10. 1702660556
  11. 1702660556
  12. 1702660556
  13. 1702660556
  14. 1702660557
  15. 1702660557
  16. 1702660557
  17. 1702660557
  18. 1702660557
  19. 1702660557
  20. 1702660557
  21. 1702660557
  22. 1702660557
  23. 1702660557
  24. 1702660557
  25. 1702660557
  26. 1702660557
  27. 1702660557
  28. 1702660557
  29. 1702660534
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$73,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
84,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDUG7JB3HA296441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17331
  • Mileage 84,495 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN DIAMOND WHITE - METALLIC PAINT  ON EXCLUSIVE LEATHER - BEIGE, EQUIPPED WITH ACTIVE PARK ASSIST,ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST,ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST,DISTRONIC PLUS CROSS SUPPORT,MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STEERING. COL., MIRROR),ELECTRIC ROLLER SUN BLINDS IN REAR DOOR LH AND RH,FRONT SEAT CLIMATE CONTROL,REAR SEAT CLIMATE CONTROL,PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,FRONT VIEW DISPLAY (HEAD-UP DISPLAY),SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO COMPLETE SYSTEM,ROLLER BLIND, ELECTRIC, FOR REAR WINDOW,HEAT INSULATING+IR REFLECTG.SAFETY GLASS ALL-ROUND,AMG 20" SPOKED WHEELS WITH MIXED TIRES,AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT,SENSORS FOR TRUNK LID OPENING/CLOSING,REAR COMFORT SEAT HEATER,KEY LESS - GO,AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION,AIR QUALITY PACKAGE,EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE,CHAUFFEUR PACKAGE WITH MEMORY FUNCTION, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BRAKE CALIPERS PAINTED RED,FACTORY NAVIGATION, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, LOADED CLEAN CARFAX REPORT. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years! We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE. WE DO RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITH. Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. We cant wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!! Visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/...bumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350 E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550, GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA, JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price. WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION http://www.malibumotors.c...application.htm www.malibumotors.ca

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Night Vision
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R DYNAMIC P340 for sale in North York, ON
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R DYNAMIC P340 104,958 KM $45,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi S4 carbon fiber for sale in North York, ON
2019 Audi S4 carbon fiber 37,937 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Audie_tron Technik BLACK OPTICS for sale in North York, ON
2021 Audi Audie_tron Technik BLACK OPTICS 31,544 KM $65,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$73,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class