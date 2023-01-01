Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

316,800 KM

Details Description

$24,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 144-in. WB

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 144-in. WB

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

  1. 10404744
  2. 10404744
  3. 10404744
  4. 10404744
  5. 10404744
  6. 10404744
  7. 10404744
  8. 10404744
  9. 10404744
  10. 10404744
  11. 10404744
  12. 10404744
  13. 10404744
  14. 10404744
  15. 10404744
Contact Seller

$24,985

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
316,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10404744
  • Stock #: AN 4807
  • VIN: WD3BE7CD3HP524807

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AN 4807
  • Mileage 316,800 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DIRECT FROM MERCEDES BENZ DEALER! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! VERY WELL MAINTAINED!! A MUST SEE ! **
Condition like new. Highway milage


===>> FINANCE TODAY, APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE


** DONT MISS THIS ONE! 2500 DIESEL! RARE VAN!! WALL PARTITION! REAR VIEW CAMERA! AND MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2014 BMW X5 XDrive35...
 156,943 KM
$23,485 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Trades...
 140,703 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz M...
 188,246 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory