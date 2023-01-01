Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! READY FOR WORK! ** <br> LIKE NEW CONDITION <br> HIGHWAY MILEAGE <br> <br> <br> *** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555*** <br> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br> <br> <br> <br> <br> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.*** <br> <br> <br> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br> *** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555*** <br> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br> <br> <br> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br>

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

376,255 KM

Details Description

$28,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 170-in. WB

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 170-in. WB

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

  1. 10724156
  2. 10724156
  3. 10724156
  4. 10724156
  5. 10724156
  6. 10724156
  7. 10724156
  8. 10724156
  9. 10724156
  10. 10724156
  11. 10724156
Contact Seller

$28,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
376,255KM
Used
VIN WD3BE8CD4HP523039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 376,255 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! READY FOR WORK! **
LIKE NEW CONDITION
HIGHWAY MILEAGE


*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2018 RAM 1500 SLT | CAMERA | CAPTAIN CHAIR for sale in North York, ON
2018 RAM 1500 SLT | CAMERA | CAPTAIN CHAIR 191,519 KM $20,985 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 REBEL | LIFTED | 20 IN RIMS for sale in North York, ON
2016 RAM 1500 REBEL | LIFTED | 20 IN RIMS 186,225 KM $28,985 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE | NAVI | PANO | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in North York, ON
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE | NAVI | PANO | NO ACCIDENTS 151,941 KM $30,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter