2017 MINI Cooper

47,546 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rover

416-654-3413

2017 MINI Cooper

2017 MINI Cooper

5 DOOR LED'S PANO-ROOF COMFORT ACCESS REAR CAMERA

2017 MINI Cooper

5 DOOR LED'S PANO-ROOF COMFORT ACCESS REAR CAMERA

Location

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,546KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6370337
  Stock #: 1747
  VIN: WMWXU1C51H2E19085

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Stock # 1747
  Mileage 47,546 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! DIRECT FROM MINI FINANCIAL! LOCAL ONTARIO 1 OWNER! BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY! MOST DESIRABLE COLOR COMBO! WHITE ON BLACK HEATED LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, SPORT SEATS WITH THIGH SUPPORT, COMFORT ACCESS WITH PUSH START, LED'S & XENON HEADLIGHTS, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY AND MORE! 2 KEYS


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


To our Valued Customers,


In the interest of protecting Public Health & Safety and with the recommendations of local government due to COVID-19, AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM & FRIDAY - SATURDAY 11-5 PM. 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY~CELEBRATING 25 YEARS IN BUSINESS~ALL VEHICLES SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED for an additional $795. If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, the vehicle is AS-IS and not drivable*VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details ~We SERVICE what we SELL~TRADE-IN’s WELCOME~

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

